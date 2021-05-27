Something went wrong - please try again later.

The death of a thug who arranged for a millionaire businessman to be shot dead is to be probed by a sheriff.

Deyan Nikolov, 33, was hired to arrange the murder of Toby Siddique who had been in a dispute with his brother Mo.

Siddique plotted with Nikolov who then instructed fellow countryman Tencho Andonov to kill Toby in Glenrothes, Fife.

Nikolov was jailed for the attack in 2012 but was found dead inside his cell at HMP Glenochil in June 2018.

A fatal accident inquiry will take place at Alloa Sheriff Court, where the full circumstances of his death will be examined.

He was originally given an 18-year sentence but had that term increased to a minimum term of 23 years by the Court of Appeal in Edinburgh.

Long-running murder trial

The four-month trial of Nikolov, Siddique and gunman Andonov was one of the longest murder trials in recent Scottish history.

At one stage, about 80 of the former Fife Constabulary’s 1400 staff were involved in the investigation, which cost more than £1.4million.

The trial heard Toby was lured to a flat with the promise of contraband cigarettes and alcohol after the brothers fell out over the family business.

He was shot once in the face and blasted again as he lay on the ground.

Siddique was jailed for a minimum of 25 years and Andonov locked up for 29 years which was later reduced to 27.

A jury heard the background to the killing was a long-running feud between the brothers over control of their tangled business interests, especially their lucrative company, Moncrieff Properties, which let out hundreds of homes in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

A preliminary hearing into Nikolov’s death will take place in July with the full inquiry to get under way the following month.