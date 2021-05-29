Best in Scotland: Silverburn Park campsite takes top accolade within months of opening

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Silverburn Park Campsite has been voted the best in Scotland, just eight months after it opened.

The glamping pods and tent pitches at the Fife park opened in September as a quiet place of reflection.

Visitor numbers have increased five-fold during the pandemic as Fifers sought an escape from their own four walls – even during the winter.

Leaseholders Fife Employment Access Trust (Feat) have received positive feedback from those who stay there.

And now, the Leven site is officially the best in the country thanks to the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards.

The awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past year.

Deputy campsite manager Scotty Williamson is delighted with the recognition.

“We are so thrilled to receive this award as we have been working so hard during the pandemic to keep pushing forward with our plans to make Silverburn a destination worth getting off the train for when the railway arrives at Leven in 2025,” he said.

“It seems to be working too as visitors have increased five-fold since lockdown started, meaning we have had more than 200,000 people here last year.”

Flax mill transformation

The Silverburn Park campsite is just 400 metres from the Fife coastal path and is within walking distance of Leven town centre.

It has three heated glamping eco-pods and space for four campervans and 12 tents.

It is also dog-friendly and has a communal fire fit with log seating and braziers for individual firesides.

Feat boosted its nomination with evidence of the park’s flax mill project which aims to transform the dilapidated building into a multi-million pound visitor centre and community hub.

Brian Robertson, chairman of the Silverburn Park board, said: “This is a great endorsement of our plans to increase visitor numbers to Silverburn.

“It provides a boost to our plans to open a visitor centre and community hub in the flax mill with a restaurant, shop and backpackers’ hostel with en suite rooms, which should encouarge people walking or cycling the Fife coastal path to stop and stay.”