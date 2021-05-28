Linda Sanderson: Former Freuchie and Falkland sub-postmistress dies aged 62

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Linda Sanderson, who was sub-postmistress at Freuchie and Falkland for a number of years, has died aged 62.

As well as serving the community, as a teenager, Mrs Sanderson had been a cornet player with Tullis Russell Brass Band.

She retained this interest all her life and attended the last pre-Covid performance by Kingdom Brass in March 2020, taking great satisfaction in witnessing the band becoming Scottish champions.

She was a skilled dressmaker and animal lover. After retiring she took up golf and became a member of Ladybank Golf Club.

Linda’s first home was at Auchmuirbridge where she lived with her parents, Les and Phyllis, and her brother Jack, in the home of her maternal grandfather.

Her parents then moved to a house of their own at Rimbleton, Glenrothes, before further moves within the town to South Parks and Pitteuchar.

Linda attended Glenrothes High School and her strong instinct for caring for children led her to consider training as a nursery nurse but she was persuaded to join the Bank of Scotland.

She worked in the Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy branches and met her future husband John, whom she married in 1979.

They stayed for a short time near Pitscottie before moving to Thornton where they lived for 11 years, before moving to Lathrisk near Freuchie in 1988.

Linda began helping in the family business, eventually being involved in the management of convenience stores in Glenrothes, Freuchie and Falkland and becoming a director of Sanderson Vending Ltd.

In the early years of the 21st the century Linda became sub-postmistress at Freuchie and later Falkland in 2006. She retired in 2013.

Her husband John said: “Linda was so proud of being blessed with three lovely daughters, Julie, followed by Dawn and Amy and her number one priority in life was always her family. She also welcomed her sons-in-law, Steve, Volker and Phil, to the family with open arms.”

This devotion was demonstrated by the many tasks she undertook for her family including caring for her daughters’ horses, making dancing costumes and then soft furnishings in later life.

In retirement, Linda and John enjoyed travel, in particular golfing holidays to Alvor in the Algarve.

Linda is survived by her husband John, her three daughters and three grandchildren.

