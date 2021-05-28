Westfield fly-tipping: Residents call for CCTV as more junk added to Fife dumping ground

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Frustrated residents are fuming over mountains of rubbish being dumped at Westfield Energy Park, a former gasworks blighted by fly-tipping.

Fly-tipping has seen car tires, household waste, commercial and building rubbish pile up at the site, near Kinglassie, for more than a year.

Fed-up members of the public are now calling for CCTV to be installed to catch those responsible.

The Courier reported in May last year how the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) opened a criminal investigation into the matter.

Despite this, residents say the fly-tipping has persisted continuously and shows no sign of stopping.

Recent pictures, taken earlier this week, showed the scale of the problem.

As well as household waste, furniture, and white goods can also be seen at the park.

Local man Andrew Dunlop says he had even considered organising a skip to clear the area up, alongside other volunteers from the community.

Asked what he thinks needs to happen, Andrew said: “What I would like to see happen to the area is for the place to get cleared up and for cameras and a metal fence placed around the area, as there’s only that small one at the entrance.”

Fencing previously put up at the site was repeatedly torn down by people accessing the site.

Another concerned local said one of the photos appears to show material from a roof, which they suggested could contain asbestos.

Sepa investigation

A third person added: “I drive past this daily and you see even more crap dumped there each day.

“Won’t be hard to catch folk doing it! Just sit there in the dark most nights.”

Responding to the pictures, a Sepa spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is not only unsightly but, depending on the nature of the waste, it can also be hazardous to health and cause environmental damage.

“As Scotland’s environmental regulator, Sepa is clear that compliance is non-negotiable, and tackling illegal waste management activities is one of our major priorities.

“Sepa has an ongoing investigation into fly-tipping at Westfield.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses any fly-tipping incidents to report it immediately through the Dumb Dumpers website or, if the incident is ongoing or believed to be of a hazardous nature, report the incident using our 24-hour online form.”

Penalties for fly-tipping

Fife Council said it is aware of the issue and is working to assist Sepa.

Police Scotland said fly-tipping was a matter for local authorities.

Anyone convicted of fly-tipping could be fined up to £40,000 in Scotland.

They could also face up to 12 months in prison.