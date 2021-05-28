Something went wrong - please try again later.

Summer has finally arrived in Tayside and Fife with temperatures expected to reach the high teens this weekend.

The area is expected to enjoy a sunny weekend after a week of showers with temperatures as high as 19 degrees.

According to the Met Office, there may be some low cloud coming off the North Sea on Sunday that may impact the temperature, however conditions look clear throughout the majority of the weekend.

“There might be a little bit of cloud first thing in the morning but that should burn off leaving some good spells of sunshine through the day tomorrow and that remains the same into Sunday as well,” a Met Office spokesman said.

With a great weekend of sunshine ahead, there’s plenty of scenic places to visit in Tayside and Fife, as well as spots along the central belt, to enjoy with family and friends, from beautiful waterfalls to a scenic coastal lighthouse – we have picked out some of the best spots to enjoy the weather…

1. John Knox Pulpit

John Knox Pulpit, situated in Kinross, is a picturesque waterfall that runs down from an eroded rock made of grey sandstone.

Church reformer, John Knox (c.1513-72) was not known to have visited the waterfall in the 16th century, however the natural amphitheatre is said to have been used by the Presbyterian Covenanters Church in the last 17th century to hold secret church meetings.

To get to this hidden beauty spot, there is a car park for visitors about a half an hour walk from the location, with the walk featuring scenic views of the Lomond Hills.

Car Par Address:

John Knox’s Pulpit, Kinross, KY14 7RW

2. Elie Ness Lighthouse

This lighthouse sits along the coastline of the seaside town East Neuk and can be seen when walking along the Fife Coastal Path.

While the lighthouse itself is shut, visitors can still bask in its beauty against a sunset skyline.

Address:

Elie Ness Lighthouse, Elie, KY9 1BS

3. Maspie Den and Falkland Estate

This hidden spot in Cupar features a unique waterfall that you can walk behind.

The relaxing walk takes up to two hours with sights of historic bridges and designs of the Falkland Estate along the way.

Car park address:

Falkland, Cupar, KY15 7AF

4. Loch Tummel

This narrow and long loch in Perthshire is around nine kilometres long with a scenic path along south shore road giving visitors the chance to get up close the water.

Above the loch is one of the most famous viewpoints in Scotland, the Queens View, which can be accessed throughout the year.

Address:

Loch Tummel, Perthshire, PH16 5RP

5. Falls of Falloch

Along the road to Loch Lomond sits a beautiful waterfall running into a peaceful stream surrounded by greenery.

For the best views you can walk over the more recently installed ‘Woven Sound’ bridge which provides a scenic picture of the Falls of Falloch.

The car park takes you right to the waterfall so requires minimal walking.

Car park address:

Falls of Falloch, Falkirk, FK20 8RL

6. Ben Vrackie

This Perthshire Mountain, also known as “Speckled Mountain”, sit North of Pitlochry and has a summit reaching up to 841 meters high.

On a clear day, this Corbett boasts one of the best southern highland viewpoints.

The walk is around ten kilometres long and steady most of the way.

Car park address:

Baledmund Rd, Pitlochry, PH16 5EL

7. Dollar Glen

This small glen that sits East of Stirling features a walk across many bridges with viewpoints of Castle Campbell and ends with two waterfalls crossing over each other into a steam below.

The walk is around an hour and a half long from the Dollar Glen car park.

Car park address:

Merlin Park, Dollar, FK14 7BZ