A man has been arrested following a three vehicle crash on a busy Kirkcaldy road on Friday.

The incident happened just before 4.30pm on Dunnikier Road, Kirkcaldy .

Traffic diversions were put in place while emergency services dealt with the accident. No one was injured in the crash.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Dunnikier Road, Kirkcaldy, around 4.20pm on Friday May 28.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“One man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”

An eyewitness said: “I got held up in a major tailback at this accident. Police arrived on the scene and a diversion was put in place that helped to ease the congestion.”