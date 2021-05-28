Family’s lucky escape after car bursts into flames in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A family had a lucky escape after their car burst into flames in Fife on Friday.

The incident happened just after 1pm on the A92 near to Ladybank.

A couple were in their car with their four-year-old son when eye witnesses described it as being “engulfed” in flames.

One eyewitness said the car was alight but the family were able to get themselves out of the car to safety.

A second eyewitness said the incident caused a long tailback on the road. It is understood the car was heading towards Dundee at the time.

Emergency services, including Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS), were called.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 1.12pm to say that a car was on fire on the A92.

“Two fire appliances, one from Edinburgh and one from Dundee attended. Fire fighters using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus took 19 minutes to extinguish the fire.

“No one was injured in the incident.”