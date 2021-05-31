Warning as vulnerable and elderly people in Fife targeted by bogus workmen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are warning people in Glenrothes to be extra vigilant and beware of bogus workmen operating in the area.

A number of elderly and vulnerable victims have been targeted by bogus workmen who offer to carry out roofing or gardening work as reputable companies.

A number of methods are being used, such as asking for change of a high-value note then not handing over the note.

People are also being asked to pay for work before it has been carried out.

On some occasions, the crooks have asked for a glass of water then rummaged through people’s bedrooms, stealing money and valuables.

‘Despicable’

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, in charge of local policing in Glenrothes said: “This type of crime is despicable and targets our most vulnerable members of our community. Let’s work together to stop them.

“I would ask anyone with an elderly or vulnerable family member to contact them and take the time to explain safety measures which can be taken to prevent them becoming a victim.

“Don’t allow anyone into your home if you feel unsure in any way. Do not be afraid to say no and close your door. Have a nominated family member you can contact before agreeing for any work to be carried out or handing over cash.

“I would also like to remind people that local community officers are on-hand, who can offer advice and guidance for those who may benefit. Your local community officer can be contacted via 101.

Positive line of inquiry

“We are currently investigating reports of bogus callers in Glenrothes and are following a positive line of inquiry. I would appeal to members of the public for their help, if you see anyone in your area or community you think may be suspicious then please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with any information relating to this type of crime is asked to call Police Scotland via 101.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.