An investigation has been launched into severe flooding that forced the closure of the Diageo bottling plant in Leven.

Fife Council is carrying out survey work on the A915, which passes the huge plant, following serious water issues during heavy rain.

The drinks giant confirmed it had to pause production last Monday during a significant downpour which overwhelmed the road.

Water spilled onto its already saturated grounds and eventually entered its packaging plant.

The issue was resolved and workers have caught up with production but the company has contacted local councillors in a bid to resolve the problem.

Nearby homes and another local employer were also hit during last week’s deluge and traffic was affected.

Labour councillor Colin Davidson said there is an underlying issue with the road and nobody knows what is causing it.

“The roadworks that were completed there recently seem to have impacted on whatever the issue is,” he said.

“We’re working hard to try to get a resolution to it.”

He added: “The road was flooded really badly last Monday.

“It didn’t just affect Diageo – it was the houses beside Diageo and the business at the end of the road.

“There’s an underlying issue and officers are desperately trying to get to the bottom of it.

“When you have a major employer in town you don’t want them to be impacted like this and you don’t want residents affected either.”

Survey work is under way

The Leven bottling plant is the largest operated by Diageo anywhere in the world and produces 36 million cases of premium spirits each year.

A spokesman for the company confirmed last week’s flooding had caused problems.

“The recent heavy rain did cause an issue with flooding around our packaging site and we had to temporarily pause production as a precaution on Monday,” he said.

“The issue has been resolved and the site returned to normal operations on Tuesday. We have caught up with production meaning there was no impact on our services to customers.

“We have been in touch with local representatives on this and will continue to engage if further issues arise.”

Fife Council service manager Ross Speirs said the council is investigating the cause.

He added: “Survey work is underway and we’ll take appropriate action when we’ve identified the problem.”

£5 million flood plan for Fife

Fife Council has already begun work to manage flood risk across Fife.

The action was prompted by severe problems in August that left many communities counting the cost.

More than 450 sites have been identified as being at risk and work to prioritise those in greatest need is ongoing.

The council will spend £5 million over the next 10 years in an effort to resolve the issue.

Environment spokesman, SNP councillor Ross Vettraino, said: “The speed and intensity of the work being carried out to identify, assess, prioritise and implement plans to address flooding issues across Fife is welcomed.

“The team has pulled out all the stops to make sure each flood risk site is mapped and investigated and that local people are involved in finding practical interventions where possible.