A Covid-19 test site worker has been allowed to keep her driving licence after causing a head-on crash on a busy Fife road.

Catherine Dryburgh appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday and was fined £640 and handed six points for colliding with a white van while she carelessly overtook an HGV.

Dryburgh, of Glendale in Leven, pleaded guilty to causing the crash on Standing Stane Road, East Wemyss, on October 7.

The 67-year old had been driving behind the lorry, which the court heard was doing about 37mph on a stretch with a 60mph limit.

Jaw-dropping footage captured by the truck’s sideview dashcam was played to the court.

It showed Dryburgh following a red Audi that overtook the lorry.

The Audi managed to pull back into the correct side of the single carriageway before meeting oncoming traffic.

Dryburgh also tried to overtake the HGV but misjudged it and was unable to.

She then crashed nose first into a white van being driven by William Ritchie.

The vehicles collided at speed and ended up on the grass verge by the roadside.

Mr Ritchie’s van was damaged and he was taken to nearby Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

He was treated for “minor” injuries but discharged that day with painkillers.

Dryburgh also attended hospital after the crash.

The court heard Dryburgh had come out of retirement last year, initially to work in track and trace and, latterly, at the coronavirus testing centre in Glenrothes.

Defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh said a driving ban would put her work in jeopardy.

“This gave her a big scare,” he said. “It took her a few weeks to get back behind the wheel again.”

He added that Dryburgh accepted full responsibility and was particularly concerned about Mr Ritchie’s welfare after the crash.

Dryburgh had no previous convictions and had picked up no penalty points in the 24 years she had been driving previously.

She admitted driving her car without due care or attention in that she overtook the HGV when it was unsafe to do so, colliding with Mr Ritchie’s van, injuring him and damaging his vehicle.

Sheriff Kenneth Anderson fined Dryburgh £600, plus a £40 victim surcharge, and issued her with six penalty points.