A man has been charged in connection with an accident in which a car rolled on to its side in a Fife street.

Police were called to the incident in Park Road in Rosyth shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening following reports of a road traffic accident in which a vehicle had landed on its side.

A 40-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene and later charged with drug and road traffic offences.

It’s understood no one was injured in the incident.

‘Male driver arrested’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Monday May 31, police were called to a report of a one-car road crash, in which the car overturned, on Park Road in Rosyth.

“The 40-year-old male driver has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and drug offences.

“He has been released on undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”