A man has been charged in connection with an accident in which a car rolled on to its side in a Fife street.
Police were called to the incident in Park Road in Rosyth shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening following reports of a road traffic accident in which a vehicle had landed on its side.
A 40-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene and later charged with drug and road traffic offences.
It’s understood no one was injured in the incident.
‘Male driver arrested’
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Monday May 31, police were called to a report of a one-car road crash, in which the car overturned, on Park Road in Rosyth.
“The 40-year-old male driver has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and drug offences.
“He has been released on undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”
