Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A former Fife surgeon who flashed a family staying in the Airbnb next door to his home has been ordered to pay compensation.

Christopher Oliver, 60, shouted “can you see all this?” after exposing himself during the bizarre incident in Cellardyke.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the episode was the result of a long-running planning dispute with his neighbour letting out the property in the town’s George Street.

Oliver, now retired, was fined after previously pleading guilty to the offence.

Distinguished career

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s clear you have had a very distinguished career as a surgeon and made a valuable contribution to society.

“That background makes it all more difficult to understand the commission of the offence.”

The argument centred on the legality of a balcony installed at the house, let out as an AirBnB.

On July 7, Nicola Woolfries, along with her partner and mother were staying at the seaside property next to Oliver’s. A child was also staying there.

Ms Woolfries, her partner and mother returned to the property and went out onto the new balcony to check the view, as there had been builders on the balcony during the day.

‘Have a look at this’

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie explained: “At the time, the accused was in his garden at the rear of his home, along with his wife.

“Upon seeing the witnesses, the accused began to remonstrate, saying ‘Have a look at this and you won’t come back’ and made his way towards them.

“At this point, Ms Woolfries noticed that the accused had his shorts around his ankles and was exposing his genitals.

“Ms Woolfries shouted to the accused to pull his trousers up and the accused replied, stating they should not be staying there and it was all the owner’s fault that he was acting that way.”

She said: “Ms Woolfries said that anything regarding the balcony or the work being done was nothing to do with them as they were guests.

“He continued remonstrating loudly and they were shouting back.”

Oliver was informed a child was present and upon hearing this, he turned around to show his buttocks, bent over and shouted: “Can you see all this?”

The child inside could hear shouting and came out to see what the commotion was, but had to be kept inside to avoid seeing the partially naked accused.

Police were contacted and Oliver told officers: “I did expose myself to them but I wasn’t doing it intentionally or in an aggressive manner.

He added: “I sometimes bathe naked.”

Foolish

Oliver pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 7 last year.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC said Oliver had been “misled” by the developers who originally said they had no plans to turn his neighbour’s property into a commercial let.

He said: “The accused has acted in a way that he accepts was foolish, was wrong, was an offence.

“His frustration overtook his sense. He has tried to play by the system and has complaint to the council has been partially upheld.

“He is deeply embarrassed by what has happened.”

Mr Stewart said Oliver is still awaiting further proceedings from the General Medical Council. He added that Oliver has no intention of returning to the medical profession.

Oliver was fined £400 and ordered to pay Ms Woolfries £200 in compensation.