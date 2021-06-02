Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Levenmouth man carried out a botched raid on a Fife petrol station after drinking a 70cl bottle of vodka.

Calum McKenna admitted assaulting garage attendant Farhan Munawar at the Bawbee Service Station at Wellesley Road in Methil on July 14, last year.

The 25-year-old consumed vodka and smoked cannabis before meeting a couple of friends at the Shell fuelling station to get food.

Just before midnight, McKenna jumped over the counter and attacked then-employee Mr Munawar, repeatedly pushing him.

He demanded money from the employee, attempted to open the cash register and attempted to rob the station.

McKenna, of Kingslaw in East Wemyss, failed to take anything from the till which only opens to give change.

His outburst lasted only ten seconds before he jumped back over the counter and left the station empty-handed.

Nightshift worker Mr Munawar did not contact police immediately, but instead alerted his manager at 6am the next morning.

Easily manipulated

The bungled heist was observed by two people who had pulled into the garage forecourt to fuel up and McKenna’s exploits were caught on grainy inhouse security footage.

Audio recorded by the building’s CCTV system revealed that McKenna had shouted “give me the f***ing money” after clambering over the counter.

Police were quickly able to confirm the hooded figure who attacked Mr Munawar.

In an interview at Kirkcaldy Police Station, McKenna admitted his actions and stated he had never planned to steal any money.

“I’m disgusted with myself,” he told police before apologising.

McKenna’s defence solicitor described him as “someone who is very easily manipulated.”

Sheriff James Williamson postponed sentencing until reports were completed.

McKenna is due back at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on June 30.