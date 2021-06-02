Watch as fire crews tackle Fife school bus fire

Firefighters were called to tackle a huge bus fire in Fife on Wednesday, with thick smoke and flames seen coming for the school bus.

Locals reported a school bus travelling to Dunfermline High School, with 15 pupils on board, caught alight shortly before 9am on June 2.

Video from the scene showed firefighters tackling the blaze as orange flames were seen leaping from the vehicle.

One eyewitness said those school pupils on board the bus had made it off safely.

“It was so fast, the back end was on fire and the whole thing just went up. There’s thick black smoke everywhere.

“[I am] just glad everyone got off,” the local man said.

Fife Council confirmed 15 children were on board at the time of the fire.

Motorists were told to avoid the area, with the road closed whilst emergency crews dealt with the incident.

The First Bus branded coach was said to have been travelling on Low Causeway in Culross when it burst into flames.

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s Head of Education and Children’s Services, said: “I can confirm there was a fire on one of our school buses travelling to Dunfermline High School this morning.

“Fifteen children were on board, and all were evacuated safely. No one was injured.

“They’ve been taken to school by another bus and have arrived safe and well.”

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene, with no injuries reported as a result of the first.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.15am on Wednesday, June 2 to reports of a bus alight on Main Street, Culross, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire and a road closure is currently in place.

“There are no reported casualties.”

‘Driver must be commended for his prompt action’

David Phillips, Operations Director for First Midland, said: “I can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a thermal incident today entering Culross on Low Causewayside.

“We have emergency procedures and training in place for this sort of incident. Passenger safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and our driver must be commended for his prompt action that prevented any injuries whatsoever with all passengers being swiftly and safely evacuated.

“The emergency services were alerted immediately, and a full internal investigation is now underway to establish the root cause of the incident. This incident has been reported to the DVSA.”