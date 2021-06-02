Growing concern for missing Fife man Louis Curtis

Police in Fife say there is increasing concern for missing man Louis Curtis.

Louis Curtis was last seen at around 5:45am on Saturday in the Brycedale Avenue of Kirkcaldy in Fife before he went missing.

Police Scotland say the 62-year-old man has not been seen since, adding that there are growing concerns for his welfare.

A force spokesperson said: “Louis is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of average build with long dark hair and a beard.

“When last seen he was wearing a red woollen hat, a white t-shirt, light blue jeans, boots and was carrying a brown bag.

“Louis also has links to the Cowdenbeath area.”

Anyone who may have seen Louis since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0766 of the 29th of May.