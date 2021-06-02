All aboard the wellbeing bus for mental health advice in Fife

Mental health drop-in service Sam’s is urging people to board its wellbeing bus as it takes to the roads across Fife.

The service, provided by the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), is hosting a series of wellbeing events in various towns across the region.

The move is in addition to the Sam’s Cafe drop-in sessions run by SAMH for anyone struggling with their mental health.

The cafes are based in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Leven but volunteers will travel to other parts of the region to meet even more people.

Thanks to a partnership with Stagecoach East Scotland, peer support workers will arrive in a new community every day over one week in June.

Locals will be able to stop by the Sam’s Wellbeing on Wheels bus in the same way they would at a normal Sam’s cafe. No appointment or referral is needed.

The charity’s peer support workers have personal experience of mental ill health and are trained to help others.

Susan Neilson, Fife service manager at SAMH, said: “We’re delighted to be able to take Sam’s Cafe on the road.

“At SAMH, we know that our cafe drop-ins make a difference – being able to speak to someone about your mental health, who has similar experiences, without the need for a referral or appointment can be a real lifeline.

“Thanks to our friends at Stagecoach East Scotlamd, we will be able to reach even more people across Fife, at a time when people have never needed more support with their mental health.

“If you see Sam’s Wellbeing on Wheels bus out, please pop in to say hello and find out how we can help.”

Where to access the wellbeing bus

Sam’s Wellbeing on Wheels will take place from June 14, starting at Halbeath Park and Ride.

On June 15, it will be outside Kirkcaldy’s town house and the following day people can visit at Leven bus station.

It will be at Glenrothes bus station on June 17 and St Andrews bus station on June 18.

All sessions take place between 10.30am and 2.30pm.