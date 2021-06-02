Man, 67, dies after boat capsized near North Queensferry

A man has died after a boat capsized near North Queensferry.

Emergency services rushed to the aid of those onboard the vessel on Tuesday afternoon, before taking them ashore.

Police Scotland confirmed one of those rescued, a 67-year-old man, died at the scene.

Another man, 61, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a capsized boat off North Queensferry shortly after 4.35pm on Tuesday June 1.

“Emergency services, including police HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and two people were taken ashore at Hawes Pier, South Queensferry.

“A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 61-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Neil Chalmers, of the Kinghorn RNLI, said: “At 4.30pm yesterday afternoon we were called out to a capsized vessel containing two men.

“I can confirm that there was one fatality.”

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “At approx. 4.30pm on June 2, HM Coastguard received a report from a vessel in the Firth of Forth regarding a capsized vessel near the Forth Bridge and two people in the water.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams and RNLI lifeboats from South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent, alongside the fast rescue craft of the cargo vessel. Both persons were recovered from the water and taken to shore, where they were met by the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“The capsized vessel has been secured and passed to Police Scotland. The MAIB has been notified of the incident.”