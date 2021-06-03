Fire crews called to A92 in Fife following campervan blaze

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the A92 near Dunfermline after a camper van caught fire on the the road.

The vehicle, which was parked outside Halbeath Park and Ride, was badly damaged in the blaze on Wednesday evening, however nobody was hurt.

Fire crews from Dunfermline and Lochgelly were called to the incident at 5.03pm, with the flames being extinguished by 5.43pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the first call at 5.03pm and two appliances were sent to the scene – one from Dunfermline and one from Lochgelly.

“The fire was obviously extinguished, the stop call came in at 5.43pm.

“No injuries were reported.”