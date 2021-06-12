Conversation Cafe to combat loneliness among migrant communities in north East Fife

Fife Migrants Forum is to launch its first Conversation Cafe in north east Fife thanks to a £3,000 funding boost.

The project aims to combat loneliness and promote wellbeing among migrant communities, including refugees, Roma people and seasonal workers.

Conversation Cafes across Fife help people integrate, offering a place to make new friends in a relaxed atmosphere.

They also provide access to information, further education and job opportunities.

The donation from St Andrews University’s community fund will allow the forum to set up another cafe in the north of the region, where many migrants live.

The university and the student-led Refugee Action St Andrews Group will be involved, along with volunteers with a teaching background.

A new project led by the @FifeMigrants which aims to combat loneliness and promote mental health and wellbeing, has received funding from the University's Community Fund to establish the first Conversational Café in North East Fife https://t.co/AASBEmLyWQ#evertoexcel pic.twitter.com/LRFGEzkJMQ — University of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) June 4, 2021

Fife Migrants Forum was founded by ethnic minority groups who recently arrived in Fife.

It works to ensure Fife is a place where both migrants and local people can celebrate their diversity in a welcoming and safe environment.

As well as promoting good community relations, the forum provides advice and support to alleviate the poverty that many migrants experience.

In addition, it encourages social integration and increases participation in events.

Reducing isolation

Fife Migrants Forum manager Billy Lynch is delighted with the community fund donation.

He said the forum has always wanted to expand into north east Fife, where many migrants are living.

“The Conversation Cafe is a means for reducing isolation, encouraging cohesion and integration and generally enabling access to opportunity and education,” he said.

St Andrews University vice-principal, Professor Brad McKay, added: “The university recognises the important role that migrants play in making Fife such a diverse and welcoming community.

“Whether through informal activities or by providing advice and support, we are delighted to help further the important work of the Fife Migrants Forum.

“We are heartened by our students and staff dedication and commitment to making north east Fife a welcoming and safe environment for all.”