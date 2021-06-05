St Andrews residents warned to “remain vigilant” after spike in Covid-19 cases

People in St Andrews have been warned to “remain vigilant” after a spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

NHS Fife have called on those living in the area to be aware of the symptoms and take a Covid test after a rise in cases of the virus, particularly among students, in recent weeks.

Earlier this week a mobile testing unit was deployed to the University of St Andrews in a bid to identify anyone who may be unknowingly carrying the virus without displaying symptoms.

Rise in cases

Work is ongoing to determine potential links between any of the cases and ensure those in close contact with the positive individuals can be instructed to self-isolate and prevent further spread.

With restrictions continuing to ease across much of the country this weekend, local people in St Andrews are being reminded to follow the FACTS public health guidance.

This means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces, remaining two metres apart wherever possible and self-isolating immediately should anyone develop the signs or symptoms of Covid-19, such as a new continuous cough, a fever or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

People are being reminded that testing remains a vital part of preventing spread of the virus and are encouraged to visit one of the testing sites in the town.

Limiting the spread

NHS Fife Director of Public Health, Dr Joy Tomlinson, said: “We’re seeing an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in St Andrews and it’s crucial that local people take the necessary precautions to limit the opportunity for the virus to spread.

“As the public health restrictions ease further this weekend, it has never been more important to follow the guidance around FACTS – it’s vital that we look to avoid crowded spaces, maintain a two metre distance from others and wear appropriate face coverings in order to reduce your risk of catching Covid-19.

“Around a third of those who contract Covid-19 display no symptoms at all so we want to encourage as many people as possible in and around St Andrews to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

“We’ve made significant progress over recent months to suppress the number of Covid-19 cases in Fife, and we need people across the Kingdom to remain vigilant if we are to keep the prevalence of the virus at low levels.”

Public urged to get tested

Testing is available at Victory Memorial Hall, St Mary’s Place 8am – 8pm and David Russell Apartments, University of St Andrews, Buchanan Gardens 10.30am-5pm.

Home testing kits can also be collected from Victory Memorial Hall.