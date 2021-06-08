A man who was caught with a meat cleaver hanging around his neck has been jailed after unleashing a tirade of abuse against police who apprehended him.

HMP Perth inmate John Young admitted having the cleaver in Kirkcaldy without a reasonable excuse on April 24.

Police had received a tip off from concerned members of the public that Young, 32, was in the vicinity of Meldrum Road with the blade, at around 10.30pm.

Officers tracked him down on Victoria Road, at which point he turned around and began walking in the opposite direction.

He was quickly caught and searched and police discovered, after opening his jacket, he had a meat cleaver in a bag, hanging around his neck.

Threats to police

After being arrested and put in the back of a police vehicle, Young began acting in a manner “likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm,” by threatening the officers.

Depute Fiscal Claire Bremner said: “The accused was shouting and swearing in the vehicle.

“He said: ‘My dad is going to get you’.”

The fiscal stated that at Dunfermline Police Station Young continued to be unruly, telling officers he would “break their nose,” “rap their mouth” and “break their jaw”.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Young admitted that while en route to Dunfermline Police Station, he shouted and swore inside the vehicle and began repeatedly threatening officers with violence.

Prison

Young pled guilty to threatening to track down the police officers while they were off duty and fire bomb their homes.

The police vehicle had arrived at the Holyrood Place Station shortly after midnight.

Here, Young threatened to assault PC Olivia Allan, before spitting towards her. This too, he admitted in court.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist sentenced Young to 30 months in prison.

The sentence was backdated to April 26, his first day in custody after being remanded.