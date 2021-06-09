A Glenrothes man has been slapped with penalty points after moving a car a matter of inches to top up the windscreen washer fluid.

Lee Ferguson was hauled before the court because he does not hold a driving licence.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the car belonged to the 36-year-old’s partner and the pair had gone shopping at the B&M store in Glenrothes.

There, Ferguson had asked a passing worker for a bottle of water to top up the fluid reservoir.

Depute fiscal Freya Anderson-Ward said: “The locus is the car park.

“The accused was observed standing next to the car and asked for water. He attempted to open the bonnet of the vehicle.

“The accused then moved the car out of the space, reversing. Police were contacted and officers attended.

“The accused identified himself as the driver. Checks revealed he had no licence and, as such, there was no insurance.”

Car moved only a short distance

Solicitor Roshni Joshi, defending, said Ferguson had been prevented from opening the bonnet due to an obstruction.

She said: “It’s an unfortunate and unusual set of circumstances.

“He had not driven the vehicle to the locus – his partner had.

“When they arrived there was a problem relating to the windscreen fluid, which is why he asked the colleague for a bottle of water.

“The bonnet was too close to a bollard and he was unable to open it. He made the decision to reverse slightly.

“The driving was extremely brief – not even out of the space. It was for the purpose of opening the bonnet.”

Charges

Ferguson, of Malcolm Road, Glenrothes, admitted driving the Skoda Fabia in the car park of the B&M store in Glenrothes on May 29 last year when he had no licence or insurance.

He received six penalty points and a £200 fine.