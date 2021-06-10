Cupar North: Updated masterplan for multi-million-pound expansion available to view

An updated masterplan for the controversial Cupar North expansion will be up for public discussion at a virtual event next week.

Cupar residents are invited to view and comment on the multi-million pound proposal, which includes plans for 1,480 homes, a new primary school, and a relief road.

A hotel, restaurant, retail and a petrol station are also mooted as part of the major development.

It is more than 10 years since Persimmon Homes first lodged its application.

The proposal later stalled but is again making its way through the planning process.

Persimmon says it has now changed parts of its original plan in response to public comments.

Updated version is available to view

The updated version is now available to view online and the company hopes the community will get involved in an open discussion on the overall blueprint on June 16.

People can get involved by logging on to the website and clicking live chat.

We encourage the local community to engage with us during this latest consultation.” John McKay, Persimmon Homes.

Cupar North is earmarked for expansion under Fife Council’s structure plan but has attracted significant local opposition.

But the developer insists there is a need for housing and says its proposal will boost the economy and create jobs.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland managing director John McKay said: “Our multi-million-pound investment in the Cupar North expansion is testament to our commitment to deliver high quality homes that meet the needs of the housing market.

“As well as the new homes, commercial aspect and community facilities, the proposals will provide a boost for the local economy and create long-term employment opportunities.”

He added: “We encourage the local community to engage with us during this latest consultation.

“Providing feedback on the updated masterplan proposals will help shape the final designs before submission to Fife Council.”

How people can have their say

A new group has already been set up in Cupar to ensure local views are heard.

CuparIF has launched an online survey inviting residents to express their views.

The group says it is neither for nor against the Cupar expansion proposal.

Instead, it aims to ensure local feeling is taken into account if it does go ahead.

Its survey is separate from Persimmon’s consultation.

The housebuilder is asking people to comment directly to them rather than through Fife Council at this stage.

This can be done from Thursday June 10, either at the virtual event from 1pm to 7pm, through the website or in writing to cuparnorth@bartonwillmore.co.uk

Comments must be submitted no later than June 25.

There will be further opportunity to make representation to Fife Council when a formal planning application is submitted.