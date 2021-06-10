Styx Kirkcaldy will reopen from Friday after 42 cases of coronavirus were linked to the venue and it was closed for a deep clean.

NHS Fife told earlier this week that public health teams had identified nearly 40 cases linked to Styx Kirkcaldy on Saturday May 29, and confirmed on Thursday the figure had risen to 42.

Bosses at the Kirkcaldy pool hall had said the venue would close until June 11 to undergo a deep clean, following the outbreak.

Speaking today, a member of staff confirmed plans to reopen would go ahead this weekend after the voluntary closure due to coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for NHS Fife urged anyone who visited the pool hall on May 29 to be aware of the symptoms of Covid-19.

She said: “NHS Fife is providing an update on a cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to a pool hall in Kirkcaldy.

“A total of 42 individuals linked to the Styx Pool Hall in Kirkcaldy have now tested positive for Covid-19. Work is ongoing to identify those who have been in close contact with the additional positive cases and instruct them to isolate to prevent further spread of the virus.

“NHS Fife previously asked people who had visited the venue on Saturday May 29 to get in touch with our public health contact tracing team and we wish to thank all of those who did so. Those who visited the pool hall on this date and who have not been in touch with our public health team should remain vigilant of the symptoms of Covid-19 – these are a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

Large network of testing sites

“With restrictions having been eased across much of the country, local people across Fife are being reminded to follow the FACTS public health guidance. This means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces, remaining two metres apart wherever possible.

“Should anyone develop any of the established symptoms of Covid-19, they should self-isolate immediately and book a test as soon as possible.

“There is a large network of testing sites available across Fife, both for those with and without the symptoms of Covid-19. Getting tested can potentially help prevent many more people catching the virus and is absolutely free – you can even collect home testing kits from testing sites across Fife. More information on testing is available at the NHS Fife website.

“Should you be required to self-isolate, a range of welfare support is available including financial support, food and medication delivery, and help with some caring responsibilities. For more information, visit the NHS Fife website.

Vaccination remains best protection

“Vaccination is known to be effective at reducing the risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and NHS Fife is urging everyone to take up the vaccination when it is offered. Around 235,000 people in Fife have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 and this remains the best available protection against the virus and its effects.”

Styx Kirkcaldy had said someone had attended the venue with Covid, prompting the outbreak of cases linked to them.

In a previous social media statement, owners said: “We have waited a long time to get open again but due to an inconsiderate person who was in our venue, who has Covid, we are now forced to close once again.

Deep clean specialists

“We are following all of the government guidelines and we are in contact with Test and Protect.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes but we have to look after our staff and customer’s health.

“We are starting a deep clean tomorrow morning and we are getting a company in who specialize in this.”