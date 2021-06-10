Man reported for allegedly driving 97mph on Fife road

Police have warned drivers of the dangers of speeding after a man was allegedly clocked travelling at 97mph on a road in Fife.

Road traffic police stopped a 25-year-old male on the A92, close to Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday evening.

Officers using speed monitoring equipment claimed the car was travelling at 97mph, while the speed limit is 70mph.

Following the alleged incident, police took to social media to warn other motorists against speeding.

Warning to public

Road Policing Scotland said on Twitter: “Don’t think that because your route is quiet there are no consequences for speeding

“Crashes can happen without other cars being on the road.

“Use your head and don’t risk it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday June 9, officers stopped a car travelling on the A92 near Kirkcaldy West.

“The 25-year-old male driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”