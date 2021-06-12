Prison for Fife woman who kicked driver’s head on Kirkcaldy Esplanade

A prisoner who repeatedly kicked a woman’s head on Kirkcaldy Esplanade after banging on her car windows has had another six months added to her sentence.

Kirsty Rosocki was handed an 18 month sentence for a robbery earlier this year.

Her period in prison was extended this week by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist for a pair of assaults carried out last year.

Rosocki, 32, had admitted assaulting Lauren Adamson by lunging towards her and attempt to punch her at Links Street, Kirkcaldy, on November 15.

Rosocki also attacked Amana Yusufzai on the town’s Esplanade.

Rosocki admitted banging on the windows of Ms Yusufzai’s car, repeatedly punching her on the head and body, pulling her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her on the head, leaving her injured.

Random attack

The court heard Rosocki approached Ms Yusufzai about a matter the latter woman knew nothing about.

Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz said: “The accused started banging on the window.

“The accused was banging on that window with such force that the complainer was afraid.”

Rosocki then made her way around to the passenger side of the vehicle, where she continued to thump on the glass.

“That’s when the complainer exited the vehicle,” Mr Piskorz continued.

Ms Yusufzai asked Rosocki to stop, at which point she pulled the complainer to the ground and punched her “several” times.

The blows landed on Ms Yusufzai’s head and body. The court heard Rosocki struck her victim “six or seven times”

“The complainer attempted to fend off the blows,” Mr Piskorz added.

“Thereafter, the accused began kicking the complainer to the head and body.”

Prison

Eventually, witnesses called the police who quickly arrived. Ms Yusufzai also received treatment from an ambulance crew.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist sentenced Rosocki to six months in prison, which will be served consecutively to her current sentence.

Rosocki was jailed in January for robbing an 82-year-old of her handbag on Kirkcaldy High Street, just minutes after being released on bail for another matter.