NHS Fife hospital patients allowed two visitors from Monday

New rules for people visiting loved ones in NHS Fife hospitals during the Covid pandemic will come into force from Monday.

From June 14, patients will be able to have two people from the same household visit them without the need for social distancing.

If the two visitors are not from the same household and physical distancing cannot be maintained then visits can take place separately.

The rules will apply to all hospitals in the NHS Fife area, with different rules in place across NHS Tayside.

NHS Fife Covid visiting rules

Patients in hospital will be able to receive two visitors without physical distancing if they come from the same household

If visitors are from different households, physical distancing will have to be observed

No visit will be permitted if a visitor is unwell, has any symptoms of Covid-19, or is quarantining for any reason, including recent international travel

Visitors must wear a fluid-resistant face mask (FRSM) at all times. Masks will be provided where required

Movement around the hospital must be limited as much as possible and any gathering in public areas of the hospital must be avoided, such as corridors, waiting room and concourse areas

Toilet facilities for public use will be available

Visitors will have to provide details for Test and Protect requirements

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “The importance of support from family members and loved ones to people in hospital cannot be overstated.

“It is important to emphasise that we will continue to support compassionate visiting, and that any exceptional circumstances should be discussed with the charge nurse to facilitate a visit.”

Visitors will also be encouraged to make use of optional testing before they attend the hospital.

“Universal lateral flow testing is now available for anyone in Scotland either through community testing programmes or home delivery by calling 119 or ordering online,” NHS Fife added.