Thousands of Scotland fans are expected to flock to pubs across the country tomorrow to watch Steve Clarke’s Euro 2020 side take on the Czech Republic.

Just 12,000 supporters were able bag tickets to watch the game unfold at Hampden Park, in what will be Scotland’s biggest moment in international football since 1998.

Many of those not lucky enough to make it are set to enjoy the match at their local, with pubs gearing up for their busiest day in over a year.

But landlords across Tayside and Fife have warned they were quickly running out of spaces to watch the matches, with numbers limited due to social distancing rules.

Under Level 2 rules, which are currently in force for Dundee City, pubs and restaurants can open indoors until 10:30pm with two-hour pre-booked slots.

Local pubs gear up for busy Euro 2020 match days

The Hillend Tavern in Dunfermline had opened up bookings last week for spaces to watch the June 18 face-off between Scotland and England.

They said that within two days they were fully booked from 6:30pm, with kick-off due at 8pm.

“I’m afraid we are now fully booked from 6.30pm onwards, every seat has been booked.

“We do have availability in the beer garden but there will be no access to a television screen, and any walk-in customers will need to be seated outside.

“This is going to be a very busy night for all pubs and bars in the region,” The Hillend Tavern said.

Several others including the Trades House in Dundee confirmed they had run out of slots to watch the game against Czech Republic.

The Barrelman on Commercial Street in Dundee seemed to be one of the few with space up for grabs.

New estimates from the Scottish Beer and Pub Association (SBPA) suggest around 800,000 pints will be sold on Monday in Scotland, with 360,000 being sold during the game itself.

Despite the predicted high sales and bookings seemingly oversubscribed, a recent survey suggestsed fans think the remaining Covid restrictions will hamper their experience of the historic match.

Those attending will still be asked to remain seated, and group numbers will be limited to the rule of six. Social distancing rules will also have to be followed.

A recent survey of 1,000 pub-goers by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and KAM Media found 85% of fans thought the restrictions would negatively effect their experience of watch Euro 2020 games.

50% said they would be more likely to head to the pub to watch a match if restrictions were lifted.

Emma McClarkin, SBPA chief executive, said: “Nothing beats watching the football at the pub. We expect Scotland fans to buy 360,000 pints when in the pub watching Scotland play the Czech Republic.

“Unfortunately, the current restrictions on pubs do mean the experience isn’t going to be the same.

‘The countdown to freedom is on’

“No standing and limits on group sizes, as well as social distancing, are going to severely reduce the number of people who can enjoy the game in the pub.

“More and more people are getting the vaccine each day.

“It’s time for the restrictions on our freedoms to be replaced by the protection of the vaccination and for businesses and life to get back to normal.

“The countdown to freedom is on.”