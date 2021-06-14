UPDATE: lane reopens on M90 at Dunfermline after earlier incident

Both lanes of the northbound carriageway of the M90 close to Dunfermline have now reopened after an earlier incident on Monday.

One lane had been blocked following an accident which occurred shortly before 5pm on the northbound section close to junction 2 spur for Pitreavie.

Motorists had faced delays and were advised to find alternative routes.

Traffic had been backed up as far as the Queensferry Crossing as well as on other connecting routes.

Traffic Scotland reports traffic now flowing freely without delays following the earlier accident.