Concerns growing for missing Fife teenager

Concerns are growing for missing Fife teenager Levi Austin.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the 15-year-old who has been missing from his home in North East Fife since last night.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Levi reported missing from North East Fife area.

“There are growing concerns for the 15-year-old, who lives in North East Fife. Levi was last seen at 7:30pm Tuesday June 15 in the area of North East Fife.”

Levi is described as male, white, 5’7, medium build, short light coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue camouflage trousers, grey hoodie with ‘94’ on front, black trainers and had his skate board with him.

Anyone who may have seen Levi, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4096 of June 15 2021.