Luxury care home boasting a champagne bar, cinema and hair salon proposed for Fife town

Ambitious plans to build a luxury care home, boasting a champagne bar, cinema and hair salon in Fife have been lodged with planners.

The proposed new 68-suite development has been submitted to Fife Council by Morrison Community Care (Dalgety Bay) Propco Limited, a subsidiary of the firm’s recently launched joint venture company, Morrison Community Care (CCG) Holdco Limited.

If approved, the new three-storey facility will also include private landscaped gardens and will be sited on the corner of Harbour Drive and Western Access Road in Dalgety Bay.

The triangular site is currently occupied by a car showroom and garage.

Champagne bar and cinema

A design statement prepared by Glasgow-based architect Holmes Millar stated: “It is proposed to demolish the existing showroom and construct a 68-bed residential care home with amenity green space.

“The home will be designed to the latest post-Covid care standards in accordance with the latest guidance from the Care Inspectorate.

“Morrison Care have pioneered these new designs with the Care Commission.

“The project will generate construction jobs and permanent employment for 100 full and part-time care staff.

“Morrison Care have a long history of providing high-quality care in Scotland.

“They have won multiple awards for their service and are proud of the quality of the buildings they provide.”

Long-term demand

The statement added: “A care home development on this site can only improve the environmental and visual aspect.”

The development plans also include parking provision for 23 vehicles with the development using the existing site access via Harbour Drive.

The corner site is also just yards away from the adjacent former Dobbies garden centre site on Western Access Road which is also to be redeveloped.

Speaking recently, Paul Sokhi, managing director of Morrison Community Care Group, said: “Both Morrison Community Care and CCG have already worked together for half a decade having successfully created two luxury care homes with a further two presently under construction.

Luxury accommodation

“With an ageing population and people living longer, there is a growing demand for modern luxury accommodation, with strong infection control design, for older people in Scotland.

“Thus, it is very exciting to be involved at Dalgety Bay where we will aim to make a positive, long-term contribution by delivering sector-leading standards of health and care provision.”