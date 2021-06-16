Burntisland Beacon Centre to reopen next week after £1m Covid revamp

Burntisland’s Beacon Leisure Centre is to reopen to locals next week after a £1 million investment to make the centre Covid-secure.

The leisure centre was closed due to the pandemic last year and failed to reopen alongside other sports venues in Fife after restrictions eased.

But Fife Sports and Leisure Trust have announced it is set to reopen next week after work to ensure it met coronavirus safety guidelines.

The trust had said the facility’s layout presented a “number of challenges to deliver the necessary health and safety protocols”.

It meant the Burntisland Beacon centre was the only facility in Fife not to reopen after lockdown rules were changed in April.

Fife Council invested some £1m in the centre to address issues like the swimming pool and ventilation alterations.

It will allow the centre to reopen in full from June 21, with people asked to book in advance to help maintain social distancing.

Convener of the council’s Community and Housing Services sub-committee Cllr Judy Hamilton commented: “I am delighted to be able to announce that the Beacon is re-opening and pleased for the community in Burntisland and surrounding areas.

“It has been a long time coming, and a lot of concerns have been raised.

‘I know that the community will be delighted’

“I have listened to those concerns and as a matter of priority, we were able this year to allocate £1m to support works that would enable the Beacon to re-open.

“I know that the community will be delighted also, at this announcement.

“My thanks to the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust for undertaking the work necessary.”

Burntisland Swimming Club has been helping the trust to carry out water testing on the swimming pool.

Bridget Fraser, chair of Burntisland Amateur Swimming Club, called on locals across Fife to make good use of the centre.

Ms Fraser said: “We are delighted that the Beacon is set to reopen. Our swimmers and their families were very excited to get back in the water there last week, and the pool area is looking fantastic.

“We hope that the local community will support the facility by making good use of it in the coming months.”

Emma Walker, chief executive for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We are very grateful to Burntisland Swimming Club for their help in carrying out necessary pool testing ahead of welcoming back customers to the centre.

“I’d also like to thank trust staff and colleagues from the council’s property services for all their hard work in getting the centre Covid-ready.

“I understand the frustration of locals in the delay in opening and I appreciate their patience and support in what have been very challenging times.

“But now, we look forward to seeing people back in the centre, enjoying facilities and programmes on offer and making the most of the physical activity opportunities on offer.”