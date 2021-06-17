Fife recycling centres: Online booking system to be discussed next week

A decision on whether to scrap the online booking system for Fife recycling centres could be made next week.

Fife Council officers have been reviewing the arrangement, brought in last year to ensure social distancing at centres across Fife.

And councillors will discuss a report on the findings next Thursday.

Some people have welcomed the booking system, saying it is efficient and cuts queues at recycling centres.

However, others claim it is responsible for a surge in fly-tipping as people struggle to secure a slot.

In addition, there have been complaints that not everyone has the technology to book online.

‘Complete madness’

Labour MSP Alex Rowley described the system as “complete madness” and said many people had found it problematic.

“People tell me they can’t get a place,” he said.

“It’s causing difficulties for people and many have written to me saying they can’t get in.

“Even if they can, some centres aren’t allowing trailers and vans.”

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP said farmers had also reported “major problems” with fly tipping on their land.

“The level of dumping is horrendous and it’s costing a fortune to clean up,” he said.

“I’m not saying everybody who is fly tipping would have taken it to the recycling centre but it would certainly help if they could get access when they need to.”

He added: “Fife Council needs to remember it exists to provide services to the community.

“It does not exist to serve its highly paid officials.”

Illegal dumping across Fife

Mr Rowley’s comments came as incidents of illegal dumping continue to be reported across Fife.

Rubbish has been discarded at sites in all areas of the region, including on verges, woodland and farmland.

Strathmiglo woman Norma Jack complained about the remnants of a garden makeover beside the New Inn roundabout, on the A92 near Glenrothes.

“Once again some miscreant thinks it’s ok to drop off the end result of a garden clearance at the layby at New Inn roundabout,” she said.

“This seems to be a favourite spot for this activity.”

Meanwhile, mountains of rubbish have been reported at Westfield Energy Park near Kinglassie, and an industrial fridge was dumped at Inverkeithing cemetery.

Despite an increase in reports, fly tipping conviction rates are at a 10-year low across Scotland.

Just 17 people were convicted of fly tipping offences in 2019/20.

Measures at Fife recycling centres kept under review

The council’s environment head Ken Gourlay confirmed the authority is reviewing the booking system and all the other measures currently in place at Fife recycling centres.

“These measures were put in place to protect our staff and members of the public and have been kept under close review as the pandemic continues,” he said.

“A report will be discussed later this month at the council’s environment and protective services sub-committee.”

Safer communities manager Kirstie Freeman said all reports of fly tipping are investigated.

“Where evidence allows, we will consider what action can be taken against the individual responsible,” she said.

Action could include education and the issuing of warnings or a fixed penalty notice.

“Referring a case to the procurator fiscal would be the last resort where other options have been considered not appropriate or an an escalation for repeat offenders,” she added.

Meanwhile, the council has increased targeted patrols of known hot spots and aims to remove illegally-dumped waste promptly.