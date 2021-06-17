Appeal after Kirkcaldy shop ‘ransacked’ during early hours robbery

Police are investigating after a Kirkcaldy shop was ransacked overnight.

Officers said inquiries are ongoing into the break-in at David’s Kitchen in Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, June 16 at around 12:30am.

Staff at the Oriel Road café and convenience store worked through the night to tidy up after the “vicious” robbers.

Door smashed

The shop’s managing director Keith Fernie thanked customers for their patience and said he hoped someone would come forward with information.

He said: “Sadly, we were unfortunately the victim of a vicious robbery last night in our store, between midnight and 1am.

“The door was smashed open and the shop was ransacked.

“Our staff worked through the night to get the store back to a presentable standard, but we acknowledge that today was not our usual David’s Kitchen.

“If any of our very local customers did see anything unusual or see anyone hanging around recently, please do let one of our staff know.

“Luckily we have CCTV and it’s now in the hands of the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a break-in to a premises on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy, around 12.25am on Wednesday, 16 June.

“Enquiries are ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0056 of 16 June.”