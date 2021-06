A former glamour model from Glenrothes, Shannon Singh, is hoping she will meet Mr Right as she joins the 2021 line-up for Love Island.

Fifer Shannon Singh was announced as the fifth contestant on the popular ITV dating show.

Shannon, 22, will appear on the seventh series of Love Island, which sees singletons seek their perfect match.

Her friends and family posted a message on Instagram to explain Shannon had been self-isolating ahead of her debut on Love Island.