Flood pods installed ahead of major Kinglassie flood study

Flood pods have been installed in Kinglassie ahead of a major flood study for the village.

The steel pods, similar to grit bins, contain a new type of lightweight sandbag to protect properties from floodwater.

Fife Council has placed them at the junction to Burnlea Terrace and Burnside, where residents were swamped when the Lochty Burn burst its banks during a catastrophic storm in August.

The move is part of a major investment to protect the people of Kinglassie from future flooding.

It follows the creation of a Flood Action Group, set up by SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth.

The group was formed in the wake of last year’s freak weather, which saw dozens of families forced to flee their homes.

Ms Gilruth welcomed the flood pods and revealed the Kinglassie flood study is scheduled to start on July 12.

It will look at a range of solutions to protect properties and will report back after nine months.

Kinglassie flood study to look at prevention

Fife Council’s action plan aims to deliver on short and medium-term actions based on issues identified by the community.

Ms Gilruth said she started the group to open up direct lines of communication between key organisations and local people.

“It was reassuring to hear that Fife Council are taking forward a flood study this summer whilst also taking short term action such as clearing gullies and removing debris from the Lochty Burn,” she said.

“There had been a real frustration from local folk last year that the council were not quick to respond to the flooding issues in the village last August – so these commitments are certainly very welcome.”

And she added: “Ultimately, the goal is to ensure further flood prevention measures are put in place as quickly as possible to protect lives and properties.

“We must not have a repeat of the situation that occurred last August – I know many of my constituents have been living in fear since.”

Council investing £5m in flooding over 10 years

Fife Council has allocated £500,000 for flooding project across Fife this year as a result of continued issues.

And a further one-off allocation of £450,000 will address smaller flooding issues.

In all, the council will spend £5 million over the next 10 years.

SNP councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of Fife Council’s environment and protective services sub-committee, said the council is taking the issue extremely seriously.

“Progress on schemes, including the work to clear the Lochty Burn at Kinglassie, is very welcome,” he said.

“Flood pods have been installed and a flood study will start next month to look at a range of solutions.

“We’ve had a series of very positive meetings with local residents in the area and look forward to continuing that as we work together to find solutions.”