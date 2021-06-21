A police officer has recalled the moment she discovered a 97-year-old Fife woman’s body in her house.

PC Leanne St Aubyn discovered Annie Temple in her Kinglassie home when she visited to speak to about activity on her bank account.

Prosecutors allege the pensioner was killed by Sandeep Patel, the son of her doctor, who is on trial for her murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

Ms St Aubyn told the trial on Monday how she had gone to Ms Temple’s home on the day of the alleged killing, October 25, 2019.

The officer recalled: “I continued to knock several times and got no reply.

“I knocked on the front window and could see her.

“Annie was lying in the double bed appearing either deceased or sleeping.”

‘Natural sleeping position’

Ms St Aubyn alerted other colleagues before the fire service helped gain access through a back door.

She said Ms Temple was lying in a “natural sleeping position”, with covers at her chest but the officer could not find a pulse.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron asked the constable: “Did you find any sign of injury?”

Ms St Aubyn replied: “No. I noticed her hands were cold to touch but her chest area was still warm.”

Prosecutors claim blunt force trauma was repeatedly inflicted on Ms Temple’s head and body.

It is further alleged Patel, 38, obstructed and constricted the pensioner’s airways by means unknown.

He faces further accusations of theft and fraud in connection with Ms Temple.

He denies the charges.

Odd-job man

The doctor’s son claimed he had not seen a pensioner the day he allegedly murdered her.

Jurors heard how Patel gave a statement to a constable at the home in Cardenden he shared with his mother.

Patel – who gave his job as a medical researcher at Edinburgh University – said he had known Ms Temple “since I can recall”.

He told how his father, who has since died, had been the pensioner’s doctor and she had become “more friendly” with his family 25 years earlier.

Patel said he would see Ms Temple around once a month.

He then added: “The last time was a week Tuesday past.

“There was issue with pressure in her boiler.

“I found out that she did not have cover so I arranged (for a maintenance man) to go out and fix it.

“That was the last time I seen Annie. She did not seem any different to me.”

The court heard he would carry out other odd jobs for the pensioner including bringing bananas to her.

Patel was arrested on suspicion of murder on November 15, 2019.

The trial, before Judge Michael O’Grady QC, continues.