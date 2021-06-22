Covid vaccination clinics in Tayside and Fife this week for over-30s and those getting second jabs

Drop-in vaccine clinics will be open across Tayside and Fife this week for second doses and people over the age of 30.
NHS Tayside and NHS Fife are calling for locals who meet the criteria to turn up and get vaccinated, without an appointment, in drop-in clinics across the two regions.
This comes as Dundee’s Covid rate remains the worst in Scotland as the city recorded 45 new positive cases on Monday and remains the local authority with the most cases per 100,000 people.
Tayside
NHS Tayside are calling for anyone aged 30-39 who has not had their first Pfizer vaccine or anyone who received their first Pfizer jab more than 8 weeks ago and does not have an appointment for their second to drop in to:
- Caird Hall, Dundee, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
- Dewars Centre, Perth, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
- Blairgowrie Town Hall, Friday to Sunday from 2pm until 6pm
- Reid Hall, Forfar, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
- Arbroath Community Centre, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
- Montrose Town Hall, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
They are also calling for anyone over 40 who has not had their first AstraZeneca vaccine or anyone who is 8 weeks or more since their first AstraZeneca vaccine and does not have an appointment for their second to drop in to:
- Caird Hall, Dundee, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
- Dewars Centre, Perth, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
- Reid Hall, Forfar, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
- Arbroath Community Centre, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
- Montrose Town Hall, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm
Fife
Anyone over 40 years old who has not had their first vaccine or anyone who is 8 weeks or more since their first dose of AstraZeneca can drop in to:
- Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline, Tuesday June 22 from 12noon until 8pm
- Savoy Community Centre, Methil, Tuesday June 22 from 12noon until 8pm
- Former Argos store, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, Wednesday June 23 from 12noon until 8pm
- Former M&S store, High Street, Kirkcaldy, Thursday June 24 from 12noon until 8pm
The scheduled clinics for those aged 18 to 29 will continue, with the health board asking for those with booked appointments to ensure they attend or reschedule if necessary.
Appointments details can be checked online here.