Covid vaccination clinics in Tayside and Fife this week for over-30s and those getting second jabs

Drop-in vaccine clinics will be open across Tayside and Fife this week for second doses and people over the age of 30.

NHS Tayside and NHS Fife are calling for locals who meet the criteria to turn up and get vaccinated, without an appointment, in drop-in clinics across the two regions.

This comes as Dundee’s Covid rate remains the worst in Scotland as the city recorded 45 new positive cases on Monday and remains the local authority with the most cases per 100,000 people.

Tayside

NHS Tayside are calling for anyone aged 30-39 who has not had their first Pfizer vaccine or anyone who received their first Pfizer jab more than 8 weeks ago and does not have an appointment for their second to drop in to:

They are also calling for anyone over 40 who has not had their first AstraZeneca vaccine or anyone who is 8 weeks or more since their first AstraZeneca vaccine and does not have an appointment for their second to drop in to:

Caird Hall, Dundee, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm

Dewars Centre, Perth, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm

Reid Hall, Forfar, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm

Arbroath Community Centre, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm

Montrose Town Hall, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm

Fife

Anyone over 40 years old who has not had their first vaccine or anyone who is 8 weeks or more since their first dose of AstraZeneca can drop in to:

The scheduled clinics for those aged 18 to 29 will continue, with the health board asking for those with booked appointments to ensure they attend or reschedule if necessary.

Appointments details can be checked online here.