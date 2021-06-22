A drug addict threatened to gouge out the eyes of police officers who disturbed his sleep.

Shaun Ferguson was subject to frequent welfare checks after being detained in cells in Kirkcaldy.

However, the 47-year-old objected violently to the recurrent disturbances.

He made threats towards officers, before making homophobic remarks.

Valium and heroin

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he had been detained initially after concerned members of the public contacted police.

She said: “At around 8.30pm on April 17 a witness was in her home when her attention was drawn to the accused.

“She formed the opinion he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and called police.

“At 8.34pm the accused was stopped and searched.

“He appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs and stated to officers that he had taken Valium.

“He also stated that he had a needle, which he had used to inject heroin earlier that day.

“A capped needle was found in his pocket.”

‘I will gouge your eyes out’

She said the accused was taken to the police station on Kirkcaldy’s St Brycedale Road.

“At the police station the accused appeared more and more drowsy.

“He was taken to the Victoria Hospital before being returned to the police station.

“He was placed in a cell under constant observation and roused every 30 minutes.

“The accused was displeased by this and threatened officers, stating: ‘I will gouge your eyes out and split you from ear to cheek’.”

When officers brought him food the following morning, Ferguson told them: “I said I was going to do you at the first opportunity”, before crouching down as if ready to fight.

He also used homophobic slurs.

Grip of drugs

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said: “He was in the grip of a relapse into drug use.

“At the time he was homeless and he had been locked out of his scatter flat as he had been absent for a few days.

“He’s trying to get help for his drug problem.”

Ferguson, a prisoner at Perth, admitted having a needle in Buckhaven’s West High Street on April 17.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Kirkcaldy police station on April 18.

Sentence was deferred for reports.