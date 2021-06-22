Dramatic video shows Kirkcaldy van blaze as police probe deliberate fire

Alarmed residents in Kirkcaldy were woken by a van and car ablaze on Monday evening after a deliberate fire.

Police are investigating the fire on Dallas Drive in Kirkcaldy, which saw a transit van and a car set alight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after midnight following reports of the fire by local residents.

Firefighters safely extinguished the blaze, with two appliances sent to the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.13am on Tuesday June 22 to reports of a car on fire at Dallas Drive, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one car and one van.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

One woman captured video footage of the vehicles as they burned just meters from homes.

The burnt-out wreck of the transit van was still on the Kirkcaldy street on Tuesday, with pictures showing the vehicle completely destroyed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the fires were being treated as deliberate, with inquiries ongoing.

They said: “We were made aware of a van and a car on fire at Dallas Drive in Kirkcaldy around 12.20am on Tuesday, June 22.

“Nobody was injured and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0065 of 22 June.”