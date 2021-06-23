Silverburn Park renovation to feature on BBC’s Landward this week

The revival of a once-neglected Fife park will feature on BBC Scotland’s Landward this week.

The farming and countryside show will tell the story of Silverburn Park in Leven on Thursday evening.

And it will feature previously unseen footage of the land’s former owners, the Russell family, at Silverburn House, which burnt down several years ago.

They gifted the park to the people of Leven as a place of quiet enjoyment, nature trails and organised camping.

This is held in place by a conservation agreement with the National Trust for Scotland.

Filming took place in April when presenter and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers interviewed Silverburn Park chairman Brian Robertson and director Dr John Ennis.

They spoke about the park’s rich industrial heritage and fourfold increase in visitors since mental health charity Fife Employment Access Trust took over the renovation.

The Invictus Games medallist and former Strictly Come Dancing competitor also heard about the group’s ambitions for the 27-acre park.

Mr Robertson said: “It was a pleasure to meet JJ and to share experiences with him.

“We can’t wait to see the episode on Thursday and to see what they’ve done with the footage they took in the spring.

“We also hope they have been able to mention the fundraising we’ve been doing to renovate the former flax mill into a multi-million pound visitor centre and community hub as time is running out to reach the target of £2 million by August.”

Fundraising for Silverburn Park

Feat have so far raised £30,000 towards the renovation of the flax mill.

However, it needs more than £2 million to unlock funds promised by the National Lottery, Fife Council and other funders.

The planned reopening date is Easter 2026, to coincide with the opening of the Levenmouth rail link.

The BBC Scotland broadcast will go out on Thursday at 8.30pm.

And it will go out again across the UK on BBC2 on Sunday at 9am.

It will then be featured another twice on BBC Scotland on Sunday afternoon and Monday evening.