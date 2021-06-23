‘Miracle’ St Andrews cancer survivor, 9, to give back to charity on fundraising day

A little girl from St Andrews who beat cancer is set to cut the ribbon for the opening of her newly refurbished local shop to raise money for charity.

Nine-year-old Madison Martin was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma cancer back in 2015 when she was just three years old.

During Madison’s diagnosis, doctors found 11 solid tumours in her bones, meaning for the next two years she had to go through intensive radiotherapy and immunotherapy treatment.

Madison’s mum, Samantha Kirk, said that after Madison’s second round of chemotherapy, she contracted liver disease, putting her in intensive care.

Now she is in remission and giving back to a charity which helped her by hosting a fundraising day.

‘Some miracle’

Mum Samantha said: “We nearly lost her at one point but she fought and she is some miracle.

“We went down to Glasgow for six months for immunotherapy treatment which I think saved her life.

“They told us that she would receive five rounds and it was during the second round they scanned her and it was all gone.”

Madison has been asked by her local shop on Sandyhill road in St Andrews to launch the opening of the newly refurbished Costcutters store on July 3.

The launch will include giveaways and goody bags for customers as well as face painting for children.

All donations will go to Madison’s chosen charity, the Team Jak Foundation, as a thank you for all their support during Madison and her family’s journey through cancer.

The Team Jak Foundation, also known as Jaks Den, is a charity which provides practical, social and emotional support to children and young people from birth to 25 years old with cancer. They also provide support to families and those suffering with bereavement.

Madison’s mum spoke of how she and Madison felt being asked to open the new shop by owner Anila Anwar, and for the continued support from their local community.

Samantha said: “As regular shoppers we were really touched that Anila wanted to include us in the opening of her new store, especially as it will help us raise even more funds for the Team Jak Foundation.

“When something happens, you don’t realise how many people are there for you and care for you.

“They all love Madison and that’s what’s really thoughtful and heartwarming, they take Maddison to their hearts.

‘We wanted to give something back’

“The Team Jak Foundation helped us a lot through treatment and still do.

“We wanted to give something back, so when they asked Madison to cut the ribbon for the shop, straight away I thought of them, definitely.”

Store owner, Anila has pledged to match the funds raised for the Team Jak Foundation during the launch.

She said: “The opening just felt like the perfect opportunity to help raise the profile of the Team Jak Foundation and generate some much-needed funds that can be used to help other children battling life-limiting illnesses.

“We’re thrilled that Madison has agreed to be our guest of honour.”

Since beating cancer in 2017, Madison and her family have received support from the Team Jak Foundation, which was set up by 15-year-old Jak Trueman who sadly lost his own life to cancer.

The charity is now run by his mum, Allison Barr, who said she is honoured to help families like Madison’s throughout and after their cancer treatment.

Allison said: “We’re absolutely honoured that we’re able to help.

“It was actually my son Jak who set up the charity before he died, he was 15 and was actually buried in Markinch in Fife.

“He said while the medical care was outstanding, there was a severe lack of emotional and social support for children and young people going through the cancer journey.

“He had recognised the need for having somewhere for kids to go that was a safe place but also to be able to provide emotional support for them and their siblings and families.

“We’re here for any family that is struggling with a child’s cancer diagnosis.

“We just believe that the early intervention is crucial to helping with long term emotional support and we just want to create smiles to ease the journey for as many children throughout Scotland as we can.”