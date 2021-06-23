Fife police hunt Kirkcaldy flasher who exposed himself to pensioner

A flasher who targeted an 84-year-old woman at a park in Kirkcaldy is being sought by police who have appealed for witnesses.

Detectives said the elderly woman was walking through Beveridge Park in Fife on Tuesday June 22, when a man approached her.

He then exposed himself to her before carrying out an indecent act on himself at around 12.30pm.

The woman walked away and approached another man in the park who then contacted police.

Officers attended the Fife park and carried out a search of the area but were unable to locate the man.

He was described by police as white, aged between 20 and 40 years, around 6ft in height with brown hair. He was wearing blue shorts and a white t-shirt.

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson of Police Scotland said: “The park would have been busy at the time of this incident and we are urging anyone who saw a man matching the description to contact us.

“If you saw anything suspicious or if you have any information on his identity, please come forward as soon as possible.

Similar incidents

“Officers are working to establish if this is linked to previous similar incidents in the Kirkcaldy area.

“They have been gathering local CCTV footage, and are asking anyone who was driving in the area around the time of this incident to check their dash-cam in case they have an image of this man.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirkcaldy Police Station through 101 quoting reference 1394 of June 22.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.