Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife police say sudden death of 16-year-old Glenrothes boy not suspicious

By Alasdair Clark
June 23 2021, 4.33pm Updated: June 23 2021, 5.36pm
© Kenny SmithPolice at a home
Police say the death was not suspicious.

Police in Fife have said the death of a 16-year-old boy found in Glenrothes is not being treated as suspicious.

The teen, Bradley Mapplebeck, was discovered at a property on Barnton Place in the town on June 17.

Following a post-mortem, a Police Scotland spokesperson said no suspicious circumstances had been identified.

The death had initially been treated as unexplained.

Barnton place in Glenrothes street sign
The boy was discovered in Barnton Place last week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following the sudden death of a 16-year-old male in Glenrothes, on Thursday June 17, a post mortem examination has been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police said he had died on Wednesday June 16, before officers were informed the following day.

Locals had reported a large police presence on the street throughout the day on Thursday and Friday.

