A 15-year-old from Glenrothes has now been found after she was reported missing on Wednesday.

Nakeisha Muir, who was reported missing from Gilvenbank Park at around 3:30pm on Wednesday in the Pitcoudie area of Glenrothes, has now been found by police.

The 15-year-old was said to have had no phone or money with her, and her family were very concerned for her wellbeing, saying they just wanted her to “come home or at least get in touch.”