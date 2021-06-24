Restoration of Dunfermline’s Lyne Burn worth £1.3m begins

A £1.35million programme of restoration of green spaces along Lyne Burn in Dunfermline has begun.

Fife Council, in partnership with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), will complete the work in two stages over the next three years, beginning with the restoration of the Lyne Burn.

£1.1m from the Water Environment Fund (WEF) administered by SEPA will restore a 500m artificially straightened section of the burn to a more natural condition.

In addition it will be connected to the recently built flood scheme extending the length of river.

Thriving place for people and wildlife

Alice Tree, river restoration specialist with SEPA, said the aim is to make the burn and the parkland around it a thriving place for people and wildlife.

She added: “The Scottish Government’s WEF is enabling projects like the Lyne Burn to revitalise rivers at the heart of our communities.

“Rivers such as this which have been straightened lack natural habitats for wildlife.

“Working with Fife Council and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust we look forward to beginning the work on Rex Park, where we will create a place in the centre of Dunfermline for people and waterside wildlife to enjoy.”

Furthermore, the investment will see improvements made to wildlife habitats, greenspaces and new seating installed.

Community garden

A £150,000 transformation of the Touch Community Garden will follow in the autumn.

Tripling in size, the garden will include a community food growing area and an orchard and will become the home of the charity Grow and Play who provide locals with volunteering opportunities as well as outdoor learning.

In the second year of the project work will shift to the nearby Lyne Burn Park where £100,000 will be used to upgrade pathways, landscaping as well as provide new seating and public art.

Park improvements

To round the project off there will also be improvements to play equipment at the Rex and Lyne Burn parks and a tree planting programme in Touch.

Local people will also have the opportunity to take part in tree planting, sowing wildflowers, monitoring of wildlife along the restored river and guided walks.

Jeremy Harris, chief executive of Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the local community in connecting with nature, and learning about the river’s wildlife.

“We’ve already been able to welcome pupils from St Columbas High School to a river sampling session.

“The restoration works allow for the community to get involved in ‘before and after’ monitoring of the water quality and what lives there.

“That’s a great example of citizen science in action.”

Climate emergency

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services sub-committee, said: “I’m delighted to see the Lyne Burn project coming to life after some delays.

“This will improve and connect greenspaces for our communities to enjoy. We have declared a climate emergency in Fife.

“I would add that we have a climate and ecological emergency – and by creating greenspace, if managed well, it can attract biodiversity and some wildlife back to its habitat.”

To find out more about the improvements and activities go to www.fife.gov.uk/lyneburnproject