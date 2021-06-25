WATCH: Flying Scotsman rekindles bygone age of steam as it visits Fife

Rail enthusiasts in Fife were give a rare treat on Friday as the iconic Flying Scotsman visited the Kingdom.

Onlookers occupied station platforms and any available vantage spots to get a glimpse of the world’s most famous steam locomotive as it took the first of three trips around the Fife Circle on Friday.

Departing from Edinburgh’s Waverley Station, Flying Scotsman crossed the equally iconic Forth Bridge before entering Fife.

On its journey it passed through stations including Inverkeithing, Aberdour and Burntisland to the delight of onlookers young and old.

Pullman style dining

Those lucky enough to have a seat on the sold-out trips were given a taste of the high class glamour of steam travel as well as breathtaking views of the Fife coast.

Pullman style dining tickets at £239 per head, as well as standard fares at £89, sold out within days of going on sale.

Passengers lucky enough to be on the locomotive got to enjoy a champagne brunch while on the afternoon tour dining passengers were served champagne cream tea.

Meanwhile a two-course meal served in the vintage dining carriage awaits those on the evening trip.

World records

The famous Flying Scotsman still holds two world records, the fastest steam locomotive at 100 mph and longest non-stop run at 441 miles.

Built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works, Flying Scotsman was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class – the most powerful locomotives used by the railway.

Famous name

In 1924, Flying Scotsman was selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London, the loco had been renumbered 4472 – and been given the name ‘Flying Scotsman’ after the London to Edinburgh rail service which started daily at 10am in 1862.

It was also the first steam locomotive to undertake a non-stop run between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley.

Finally it was retired from regular service in 1963 after covering 2,076,000 miles (3,341,000 km).