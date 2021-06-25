Fife Covid-19 cluster linked to Dunfermline bar after England v Scotland game

Six people have tested positive for Covid-19 after cluster linked to a bar in Dunfermline.

NHS Fife said the cases, linked to Lourenzo’s bar in the town, date back to the evening of June 18, when Scotland played at Wembley in the Euros.

A number of close contacts of the positive cases have been identified and given appropriate public health advice.

NHS Fife is asking any individuals who were in Lourenzo’s any time after 6pm on June 18 to be especially vigilant of the signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

Despite the bar being linked to the outbreak, it has not been forced to close and remains open for business.

Football related spike

It comes after NHS Tayside bosses attributed a spike in positive Covid-19 cases across the region to large gatherings to watch the football.

Scotland also recorded 2,999 cases on Thursday — the highest ever daily figure for the second day in-a-row.

Symptoms

Symptoms include a new, continuous cough, a fever, or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to self-isolate immediately and book a test as soon as possible.

Free testing is available seven days a week at Leys Park Road Car Park in Dunfermline for those with symptoms.

Full details of current Covid-19 testing sites in Fife and their opening times are available at www.nhsfife.org/testing