A motorist crashed his girlfriend’s car into a Dunfermline roundabout while five times the drink-drive limit.

Cal Innes had been out drinking with friends in Dunfermline but decided to drive home to East Lothian.

He took the wheel of his partner’s vehicle but mounted a grass verge on St Margaret’s Drive and collided with a wall.

Fiscal depute Matt Piskorz told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “The locus was St Margaret’s Drive, which is a dual carriageway with a 40mph limit.

“The exact locus is a roundabout.

Evening spent drinking

“On May 29 witness Kerr drove the vehicle to Dunfermline.

“The accused travelled with her and they planned to stay overnight.

“They arrived at a friend’s address and went out to town and were drinking alcohol.

“They returned to the friend’s house and continued drinking.

“At some point witness Kerr and the accused have decided to return home and the accused has driven with witness Kerr as a passenger.

“The car went onto the grass at the roundabout and came to a stop, colliding with a wall.”

He added a passing police car had been unable to stop as they were delivering an arrested person to the police station.

They returned and found the 23-year-old nearby.

‘A stupid decision’

Solicitor Zander Flett, defending, said Innes could not remember why they decided to return home or why he would drive Ms Kerr’s car.

He said: “He accepts responsibility entirely.

“He’s very apologetic and remorseful for what he describes as a stupid decision.”

He added the vehicle had been written off in the crash and Innes had paid £3,000 to replace it for Ms Kerr.

Innes, of Edenhall Bank, Musselburgh, admitted driving with 98 mics of alcohol in his system on Dunfermline’s St Margaret’s Drive on March 5. The legal limit is 22.

He further admitted driving without insurance.

Sheriff’s anger

Innes was blasted by Sheriff Alastair Brown, who told him: “Drink drivers kill people.”

The sheriff added: “For that reason the law takes this seriously.

“Your reading was particularly high, which might have played a part in your decision to drive.

“You were driving without insurance and if you had hit someone they would have struggled to get compensation.”

He fined Innes £700 and banned him from the roads for 16 months.

However, Innes can reduce this to 12 months by taking part in a drink drivers rehabilitation scheme.