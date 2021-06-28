Man reported for allegedly driving more than 130mph after Kirkcaldy car meet

A Fife motorist has been reported for dangerous driving, after police claimed he was travelling at more than 130mph.

The driver allegedly reached between 130 and 140 mph on the A92.

Officers from the road policing unit had been in attendance at a car meet before stopping the car on the Kirkcaldy to Lochgelly Road on Saturday evening.

‘Dangerous driving’

Police said on social media they saw the car leaving the meet and “caught up” with the driver, who has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with dangerous driving.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 25-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with dangerous driving, while travelling at speeds in excess of the 70mph limit on the A92 Kirkcaldy to Lochgelly Road about 9.55pm on Saturday June 26 2021.”